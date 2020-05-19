Person High School staff drives more than 600 miles to surprise all seniors with large parade

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leading up to Spirit Week, teachers and administrators at Person High School in Roxboro took an epic road trip to visit each of the 277 seniors.
They called it the Rocket Road Trip. The trip was documented into a video by Allison Fears and Allison Dacus, both staffers at the school.
"We went into two states, about 660-something miles and five days, pretty much 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every single day," Person High School Principal Dr. Jonte Hill said.
The staff rode in a school bus but also had police and fire escorts from different cities along the way. Students knew they were coming but had no idea how big the parade pulling into their work or homes would be.
"We wanted to see how they were doing and actually do a face-to-face," Hill said. "There's nothing like going to see them and talking to them to see how they're doing face-to-face. So, it was really nice to go out and see every one of them."
Each senior received a personalized gift bag including treats from community shops in Roxboro, along with some celebratory items for graduation including cap and gown and handwritten notes from guidance counselors.
"Academics matter, but relationships are more important," Hill said. "Their well being comes to the forefront of what we do."
"What we did last week and what we continue to do this week shows that for them," Hill added.
Person High School will celebrate seniors with a drive through individual graduation ceremony May 20-22.
