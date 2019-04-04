HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of Wake County middle-schoolers has returned from New York City with the top prize in a contest for young inventors.
The Holly Grove Middle School students won $110,000 in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest for creating a device that is designed to improve student safety at bus stops.
The solar-powered sign flashes when a school bus comes within 400 feet of the bus stop, giving drivers notice of exactly when and where a bus will stop.
The Holly Springs sixth-graders went to work on their invention after one of their classmates was nearly hit by a car that was illegally passing a stopped school bus.
"I'm so proud of all of our smart and dedicated students who have been a part of this team," said teacher Debra Schelin who led the group. "I want to thank Samsung Solve for Tomorrow for the opportunity for these students to challenge themselves and be a part of something that could ultimately save children's lives."
The students received help in designing a prototype from NC Department of Transportation engineers, Holly Springs town leaders, local law enforcement, and WCPSS Transportation administrators.
Holly Grove Middle school is holding a pep rally on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate the grand-prize winners.
The team will also be celebrated at a luncheon in Washington, D.C., in May where the students will present their project to members of Congress.
Holly Grove middle-schoolers win $110,000 national prize for safety invention
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News