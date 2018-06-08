EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1717121" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Holly Springs teacher and wrestling coach Nick Nosbisch.

My heart is so heavy rn, you’ve impacted so many students including myself with the life lessons u gave us daily, your room was like a safe place, the only one i looked forward to goin to everyday. God really couldn’t wait to have u💔 rest easy coach noz😭🙏🏽 — salsabil (@arabienn) June 8, 2018

Rest easy Coach Noz, you’ll be missed greatly! My heart is so heavy right now😭💔. — Netta🍒 (@PrinxessJaayy) June 8, 2018

I only had one class with Noz but it was definitely one of my favorite, most memorable classes of highschool. He genuinely cared about his students and had the most hilarious sense of humor. RIP Coach Noz, the world lost a real one day 😓 — Hdub (@haileywells15) June 8, 2018

Rest In Peace coach Noz, you were by far my favorite teacher at hshs and this news is absolutely heartbreaking. Heaven gained an amazing coach❤️ — mcdonalds sprite (@thepappster) June 8, 2018

The Holly Springs community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and coach.Nick Nosbisch -- or as the students call him, Coach Noz --Nosbisch was a social studies teacher and wrestling coach at Holly Springs High School.He was diagnosed with Stage 4 intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma last year.In an email to parents on Friday, Principal Brian Pittman shared some notes from students about how Coach Noz impacted their lives:Funeral arrangements will be available in the Holly Springs High School front office when they are known.