Nick Nosbisch -- or as the students call him, Coach Noz -- passed away this week after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Nosbisch was a social studies teacher and wrestling coach at Holly Springs High School.
He was diagnosed with Stage 4 intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma last year.
In an email to parents on Friday, Principal Brian Pittman shared some notes from students about how Coach Noz impacted their lives:
"His impact on my life has been exponentially larger than anyone else. It isn't wrestling, he has taught me about life."
"He showed personal interest in more than just me as a student or athlete. He cared about me as a person not just my success on a test or on a mat."
"He taught me how to be determined and follow through in life. Once you start you never give up!"
"Coach Noz has made me realize that life is special and that you should take every day seriously and just have fun."
My heart is so heavy rn, you’ve impacted so many students including myself with the life lessons u gave us daily, your room was like a safe place, the only one i looked forward to goin to everyday. God really couldn’t wait to have u💔 rest easy coach noz😭🙏🏽— salsabil (@arabienn) June 8, 2018
Rest easy Coach Noz, you’ll be missed greatly! My heart is so heavy right now😭💔.— Netta🍒 (@PrinxessJaayy) June 8, 2018
I only had one class with Noz but it was definitely one of my favorite, most memorable classes of highschool. He genuinely cared about his students and had the most hilarious sense of humor. RIP Coach Noz, the world lost a real one day 😓— Hdub (@haileywells15) June 8, 2018
Rest In Peace coach Noz, you were by far my favorite teacher at hshs and this news is absolutely heartbreaking. Heaven gained an amazing coach❤️— mcdonalds sprite (@thepappster) June 8, 2018
Funeral arrangements will be available in the Holly Springs High School front office when they are known.