EDUCATION

Holly Springs teacher, wrestling coach passes away after lengthy battle with cancer

The Holly Springs community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and coach.

Nick Nosbisch -- or as the students call him, Coach Noz -- passed away this week after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Nosbisch was a social studies teacher and wrestling coach at Holly Springs High School.

OTHER ABC11 STORIES:
Duke doctors perform 'surgery' to give doll the same scar as Durham girl
Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say

EMBED More News Videos

Holly Springs teacher and wrestling coach Nick Nosbisch.



He was diagnosed with Stage 4 intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma last year.

In an email to parents on Friday, Principal Brian Pittman shared some notes from students about how Coach Noz impacted their lives:
"His impact on my life has been exponentially larger than anyone else. It isn't wrestling, he has taught me about life."
"He showed personal interest in more than just me as a student or athlete. He cared about me as a person not just my success on a test or on a mat."
"He taught me how to be determined and follow through in life. Once you start you never give up!"
"Coach Noz has made me realize that life is special and that you should take every day seriously and just have fun."


Funeral arrangements will be available in the Holly Springs High School front office when they are known.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherschoolfamous deathcancerHolly Springs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Who is Silent Sam?
Hoke County schools take safety precautions with mobile app
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
More Education
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News