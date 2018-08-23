How area districts are working to keep your kid safe

Accelerated security upgrades plans follow the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school

The district will have completed security upgrades to all 52 elementary schools before the start of the school year

Plan to complete security upgrades to 18 middle schools/17 high schools during the school year

Upgrades include: buzzers, cameras, controlled access to the building, and fencing for open-air campuses

Will continue spending of 2016 bond

Cameras are being upgraded

Physical security being added, including vestibules

The district will utilize 12 more security resources officers

Contractors working on campus must have ID badges at all times

Cameras are being added

Staff must use fobs to enter buildings

Secured entrances will continue to be used, as well as cameras and critical incident response kits

More about security protocols at WCPSS can be found online

Several school districts in the area have added or are upgrading security measures to ensure students are safe while on campus.Here's a breakdown of what students can expect.