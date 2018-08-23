How area districts are working to keep your kid safe

Here's a breakdown of what students can expect.
Cumberland County
- Accelerated security upgrades plans follow the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school
- The district will have completed security upgrades to all 52 elementary schools before the start of the school year
- Plan to complete security upgrades to 18 middle schools/17 high schools during the school year
- Upgrades include: buzzers, cameras, controlled access to the building, and fencing for open-air campuses
Durham County
- Will continue spending of 2016 bond
- Cameras are being upgraded
- Physical security being added, including vestibules
Johnston County
- The district will utilize 12 more security resources officers
- Contractors working on campus must have ID badges at all times
- Cameras are being added
- Staff must use fobs to enter buildings
Wake County
- Secured entrances will continue to be used, as well as cameras and critical incident response kits
- More about security protocols at WCPSS can be found online