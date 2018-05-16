EDUCATION

How does North Carolina's Education Lottery work?

EMBED </>More Videos

Where the money from the lottery is being spent in our schools (WTVD)

It's been the question on many minds with the March for Students going on in Raleigh this week.

What about the Education Lottery?

It was signed into law in 2005 with the idea of giving back to education.

The net proceeds go to education expenses, including reduced class size in early grades, academic prekindergarten programs, school construction, and scholarships for needy college and university students.

But, according to NCPublicSchools.org, only about 30 percent of lottery revenue goes to education. Even if the NC Education Lottery gave 100 percent of its revenue to schools, that would only cover about 19 percent of the state's total budget for K-12 public schools.

For example, in Fiscal Year 2017, education programs in Wake County received $57,148,834 in lottery funds. However, that money did not go to teachers. Elected officials in the state legislature decide how to best use the money provided to the state by the lottery each year.

This is how it was spent in 2017:
  • $38,459,168 of it went to non-instructional support

  • $10,800,464 went to school construction

  • $3,198,172 went to prekindergarten

  • $3,517,030 went to college scholarships

  • $1,173,999 went to financial aid


Want to know how money is divided in your county? Check here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlotteryteachereducationstudentsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
First-year teachers gear up for Wake County back-to-school
More education
EDUCATION
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News