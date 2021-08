How some Wake County schools are keeping children safe from COVID-19

EMBED >More News Videos COVID-19 safety is at the forefront as Wake County teachers hope health measures will ensure a full year of learning in the classroom,

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The three Ws are just a few protocols in place to keep Wake County students and teachers safe as they return to school next Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Not only are masks being worn, but grouping and social distance policies are in place.Carpenter Elementary in Cary has incorporated handwashing into their students' schedules, as well as preventing students from drinking from water fountains and only having the option to take off masks at recess. If a child is sick, if not COVID-related, they must be clear of a fever and medications for 24-hours before returning."I've had to have multiple conversations with them and tell them we can't talk to other students at lunch or the other classroom or we have to wait until recess time," said elementary school Diann Tucker, who makes it a point to remind children of the ongoing pandemic.For more details on Wake County's COVID-19 protocol, check here