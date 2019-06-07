Tens of thousands of dollars in student lunch funds are left behind each year, and time is running out for some parents to get that money back.
The Durham Public Schools system said there are nearly 1,000 graduating seniors with money left in their accounts totaling $4,858.
More than 80 students withdrew during the school year, leaving $143 behind. A district spokesperson said parents can request a refund at any time.
Parents or guardians can access student accounts online through the K-12 Payment Center.
RELATED: Durham woman raising money to erase school lunch debt
Those with students in the Wake County Public Schools system have until June 30 to request a refund.
The district said there is $38,359 remaining in accounts of students who withdrew mid-year and graduating seniors left $56,751 in their accounts.
Anyone who would like to request a refund from their child's account needs to fill out this form and then fax or email it to the address listed.
Cumberland County Schools give parents and guardians 60 days after school ends to get their money back.
Officials there said their Child Nutrition Department has a balance of $23,785 for students who withdrew or graduated.
That district also uses the K-12 Payment Center to issue refunds.
Deadline approaching for parents to claim lunch money left in child's account
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News