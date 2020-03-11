How Wake County Schools is taking action amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School Board voted Tuesday to give Superintendent Cathy Moore special power to tackle COVID-19.

State of Emergency: North Carolina expected to get 1,500 more coronavirus test kits next week as national shortage continues

This allows her to address "potential risks" associated with the coronavirus more quickly without having to call for emergency board approval.

Raleigh city leaders won't 'rush' decisions to cancel events amid coronavirus concerns

Several Wake County Schools are taking precautions after parents tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week.

A parent whose child attends Thales Academy Raleigh tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.

Another school, Trinity Academy of Raleigh, announced it would be closed Tuesday after a parent tested positive for the coronavirus.

Timeline of travel for Wake County coronavirus patients

COVID-19 Cases Related to North Carolina:

She mentioned attendance policy as something this could affect. She still has to keep the board informed of any actions too.



"I appreciate that these are extraordinary measures by normal standards but I'm confident that the health department guidelines we are following are in our best interests," she said.
Parents addressed the school board Tuesday night over coronavirus concern.



Cumberland County Schools announced Tuesday all out-of-state field trips and travel by students and staff are canceled. All out-of-district field trips are canceled as well.
