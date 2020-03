How Wake County Schools is taking action amid coronavirus concerns

Woman addresses @WCPSS about #COVID2019. Superintendent expected to be equipped tonight with special action by board to address things like attendance #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/1pXg0Ga0mh — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 10, 2020

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School Board voted Tuesday to give Superintendent Cathy Moore special power to tackle COVID-19. This allows her to address "potential risks" associated with the coronavirus more quickly without having to call for emergency board approval. Several Wake County Schools are taking precautions after parents tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week.A parent whose child attends Thales Academy Raleigh tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday. Another school, Trinity Academy of Raleigh, announced it would be closed Tuesday after a parent tested positive for the coronavirus.She mentioned attendance policy as something this could affect. She still has to keep the board informed of any actions too."I appreciate that these are extraordinary measures by normal standards but I'm confident that the health department guidelines we are following are in our best interests," she said.Parents addressed the school board Tuesday night over coronavirus concern.Cumberland County Schools announced Tuesday all out-of-state field trips and travel by students and staff are canceled. All out-of-district field trips are canceled as well.