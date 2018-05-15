I-Team examines NCGOP statements on teacher pay

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3479253" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a breakdown of what's happening at the March for Students on May 16

Republican lawmakers are appealing to the thousands of teachers planning to march in Raleigh.Now the I-Team is fact-checking the GOP's claims on education spending.Police at the General Assembly are expecting a capacity crowd and thousands outside as the legislature is back in session.The I-Team is highlighting new information about teacher demographics and why the state's average salary needs a closer lookWatch the video above for a full look.