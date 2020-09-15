When will students return to class? Tuesday's Wake County Public School System meeting could provide answer

Some initial feedback after month of remote instruction shared by @WCPSS staff to the board. Of note, teachers expressing concern about increased screen time and taking longer to get assignments to students #abc11 pic.twitter.com/f8zaVt5oUp — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 15, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6424470" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wake schools hears plan for safely moving athletics forward.

Wake County school board rolls out support of phased return to athletics workouts pic.twitter.com/01TPCOVxJt — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 15, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In-person learning was the hot topic at the Wake County School Board's work session Tuesday night.The board heard from parents and teachers who were pleading for a plan to return soon to in-person learning. No immediate decision was reached.The board discussed business openly for just more than four hours before entering a closed session.Other Triangle school districts appear to be committed to sticking with their remote learning plans for now.Durham Pubilc Schools said it is committed to virtual learning for the first nine weeks. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is likewise sticking with online classes throughout the entire current semester.Earlier Tuesday, the school board heard from the Co-Curricular Activities and Athletics Sub Committee on Tuesday on the latest plans in place for high school athletics.The WCPSS announced that they and their member schools will be proceeding with a "soft rollout" return to sports. Area volleyball and cross country teams will be the first ones back in action and serve effectively as trial balloons to see how the the protocols in place will work.Optional workouts (max twice a week) for those two sports will begin October 1 with tryouts and practice to follow two weeks later.The rest of the sports will then follow in order of their adjusted schedule starts which were announced a couple weeks ago by the NCHSAA.That's all of course dependent on a lack of any outbreaks at any of the schools participating. As was stressed repeatedly by the WCPSS subcommittee today, while they want to return kids to the mental and physical benefits of sports, their greater safety is of the utmost import.Enhanced COVID-19 protocols will be in place in line with North Carolina state guidelines. No more than 25 people may be together indoors and 50 outside. Questionnaires will be filled out, temperatures taken and cleaning and sterilization equipment will be made available. All workouts will be limited to campus and no access will be allowed to begin with to the locker rooms and weight rooms.The committee was formed in June to support the planning and preparation of activities and athletics for students to start the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee told the school board that it will be following previously announcedto move forward with the safe return to athletics for student-athletes.