Inclusive field day created for Wakefield students with special needs

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One group of students ended the school year with a lot of water and a lot of laughs.

"I was thinking back my sophomore year thinking about field day in elementary school and how much fun it was," Allyson Rabon said.

That memory is why Rabon came up with the idea of an inclusive field day for students with special needs.

"So often in life we think that we're benefiting them or we're helping them by hanging out with them, but really what we get in return is amazing," Rabon said.

Students with special needs at Wakefield High School participated in field day games, each paired with a general education student.

"You can look around and see everybody is having a blast," teacher Paula Adam said.

Especially Olajuwon Terry who is senior at Wakefield and ABC11's biggest fan.

"It's been my dream to be on the news," Terry said.



Smiles on faces and so much joy, ending this school year right on the mark.

Olajuwon is the one senior in this class. He will graduate next week.
