Education

As schools switch to online courses amid COVID-19 concerns, students who lack access to internet, computers suffer

As coronavirus concerns creep across North Carolina, many schools, including in the Triangle, are switching to online classes to contain the spread of the virus.

That effort is creating challenges for students on the wrong side of the digital divide. Twenty-four percent of households across North Carolina do not have access to high-speed internet, according to the American Community Survey.

As of Thursday night, Durham and Orange County Public Schools have canceled classes.

A total of 5.7 percent of households within the Durham County school district do not have computers and 22.7 percent do not have high-speed internet that allows video streaming. And 6.1 percent of households in the Orange County school district and 21.1 percent of households do not have high-speed internet that allows video streaming.

Though those counties don't rank among the lowest in the state, it still indicates a danger that those students without proper access will be left behind in an online teaching environment.

Interact: Percentage of North Carolina households without high-speed internet access by school district:


The darker regions show areas with households that have high-speed internet access.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamdurham countyorange countydata journalismeducationinternetorange county newsnyc department of educationdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh to temporarily suspend water disconnections
Durham Public Schools to close effective Monday as coronavirus spreads
Disney World to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Congregations suspend, take precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
Triangle hotels, shops seeing business fall amid coronavirus fears
Duke lab works on coronavirus test as states face shortages
COVID-19: Cleaning crews stock up, prepare for high demand
Show More
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
RDU travelers take precautions as flight ban goes into effect
Fayetteville implements rigorous cleaning of public transit
3 flu deaths reported in NC last week
NCAA tournament, all other college sports canceled over coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News