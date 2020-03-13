As schools switch to online courses amid COVID-19 concerns, students who lack access to internet, computers suffer

As coronavirus concerns creep across North Carolina, many schools, including in the Triangle, are switching to online classes to contain the spread of the virus.That effort is creating challenges for students on the wrong side of the digital divide. Twenty-four percent of households across North Carolina do not have access to high-speed internet, according to the American Community Survey.As of Thursday night, Durham and Orange County Public Schools have canceled classes.A total of 5.7 percent of households within the Durham County school district do not have computers and 22.7 percent do not have high-speed internet that allows video streaming. And 6.1 percent of households in the Orange County school district and 21.1 percent of households do not have high-speed internet that allows video streaming.Though those counties don't rank among the lowest in the state, it still indicates a danger that those students without proper access will be left behind in an online teaching environment.The darker regions show areas with households that have high-speed internet access.