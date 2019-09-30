Interim East Carolina University chancellor on leave after photos show him at bar with students

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- The interim chancellor of East Carolina University is on administrative leave after photos were published of him at a bar with students.
University of North Carolina Interim President Bill Roper said Monday in a statement that Dan Gerlach was placed on leave "in light of reports from this past weekend."
Gerlach said in a statement on Sunday that he went to a local pub with two adult male acquaintances on Sept. 25. The statement says videos and photos shared on social media show him "interacting with college-aged young adults and taking selfies."
The agenda for a special phone meeting of the UNC Board of Governors on Tuesday includes a closed meeting to discuss an executive personnel matter. It's not clear if that discussion concerns Gerlach, who was appointed in April.
