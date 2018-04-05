EDUCATION

'It could've easily been us:' Raleigh student plans more activism

EMBED </>More Videos

Greear Webb helped organize a walkout at Sanderson High School - and he's not done yet.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Last month, Greear Webb helped organize a walkout at Sanderson High School in light of the events in Parkland, Florida.

But this teenager's activism isn't stopping.

"At this time in our country's history, students are being taken more seriously than they have been in the past and I think that's important," said the 17-year-old Thursday night.

Next month, he's planned a large-scale town hall at Sanderson HS to talk about gun violence and school safety.

He said Raleigh's mayor has already committed and he's sent invitations to the governor and lieutenant governor as well.

Since the walkout, he and several classmates have also set up a change initiative, which has paired legislators with students to open a dialogue between the two.

"I thought 'Wow that could've been us,'" Webb said. "It just as easily could have been our teachers and our students and I was just scared. The walkout was more of our rally. This is more of a sit-down, town hall meeting where the community can ask questions."

Webb said the panel discussion is not anti-gun.



"I just wanted to help organize something that would bring the community and legislators together and police so it's not this wide gap," said Webb, who also is the captain of the tennis team. "It's really saddening and even maddening that there hasn't been more change to prevent events like this from happening again."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstudent safetyschool safetyschool shootingtown hall meetingraleigh newsteenagersRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News