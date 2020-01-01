Johnston County school leader details corruption, sexual harassment charges

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The New Year off to a tumultuous start for the Johnston County School District. After dealing with a grade fixing and graduation scandal, plus major shakeups for leadership at Clayton High School, new allegations of corruption and sexual harassment are surfacing.
Johnston County school board member Ronald Johnson details possible unethical and potentially illegal activity in an explosive interview with the JoCo Report.
Johnson makes claims against the school board and district.
"I'm not going to turn a blind eye when something is wrong," he said.
Johnson says there's evidence two district employees were sexually harassed and physically assaulted, and that the school board tried to sweep it under the rug.
"There are text messages that prove they knew," Johnson explained. "These ladies were able to obtain recordings, both audio and video, of a male subject doing exactly what they said he was doing."
Johnson claims there was a misrepresentation of public funds.
The interim superintendent announced a few months ago there was a $10 million budget shortfall.
Johnson says he has proof that officials lied about how much was really needed or where the money was going.
"I don't know if it was wasteful spending. I don't know if they're trying to fund things and not tell people about it. I just know that when you lie about money, when you lie about the public's money-- there's never a good reason," said Johnson.
He also says one principal was bribed to keep his job and a fellow board member used her position to kick business her way.
"Approximately 15 principals received her solicitation," said Johnson.
Johnson says he'll be turning over all evidence he has to state investigators and he's also calling for a forensic audit of the school board's books.
"I just want to tell the truth and I want people to do right by our employees because it's affecting our school system," he said.
ABC11 reached out to the district for comment on the allegations. An official said a statement was not from the district was not ready to release.
Johnston County School Board Chairman is expected to address the claims at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
