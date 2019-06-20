Johnston Schools investigates whether student-athlete's grades fixed

The Johnston County School District telling me officials are investigating claims a Clayton football player’s grades where fixed to keep him on the team. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Owszv6fU18 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) June 20, 2019

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County School District is investigating whether Clayton High School staff members tinkered with a football player's grades to keep him on the team."While the school system is unable to provide specific comments on confidential student or personnel matters, we are committed to investigating any concerns that are brought to our attention," said Johnston County Chief of Communication and Engagement Crystal Roberts.A complaint has reportedly been filed by a Johnston County School Board Member.The North Carolina High School Athletic Association does have eligibility rules and requirements.According to the document ABC11 found online, it is "the responsibility of the principal to see that no ineligible player participates."We inquired on the student-athlete's standing on the team, but Roberts says she couldn't divulge whether he is still playing because it is a student personnel matter.The story is still developing.