Education

Johnston Schools investigates whether student-athlete's grades fixed

By
CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County School District is investigating whether Clayton High School staff members tinkered with a football player's grades to keep him on the team.

"While the school system is unable to provide specific comments on confidential student or personnel matters, we are committed to investigating any concerns that are brought to our attention," said Johnston County Chief of Communication and Engagement Crystal Roberts.

A complaint has reportedly been filed by a Johnston County School Board Member.



The North Carolina High School Athletic Association does have eligibility rules and requirements.

According to the document ABC11 found online, it is "the responsibility of the principal to see that no ineligible player participates."

We inquired on the student-athlete's standing on the team, but Roberts says she couldn't divulge whether he is still playing because it is a student personnel matter.

The story is still developing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationclaytonjohnston countyhigh school sportshigh school footballinvestigationstudents
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damaging winds, hail possible in Raleigh, Fayetteville areas Thursday
AT&T cut septic line, causing wastewater to spill into Raleigh yard
Nash County soldier's remains return from North Korea
Thieves steal $20K in electronics from Walmart, lead officers on chase
Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach
Working just one day a week improves mental health, study says
WEEKEND EVENTS: PickleFest, pop up market and film festival
Show More
Zion Williamson headlines Tobacco Road prospects in 2019 NBA Draft
Cracker Barrel bans pastor who called for LGBTQ executions
How it works: The NC Quick Pass
Sweet video: Woman frames years-old notes for Father's Day
Wake County launches park program to welcome kids, adults with autism
More TOP STORIES News