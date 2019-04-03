Wells and state education superintendent Mark Johnson announced the plan during a Wednesday press briefing.
Bill details:
- Of the funds appropriated by the General Assembly for public school instructional supplies Nd allotted to school districts, $400 per sleigh led classroom teacher as of August 31 each year will be transferred to a fund for this program.
- The program will allow teachers to purchase classroom supplies through an electronic asccout (ClassWallet) or be reimbursed for purchases made locally.
- Unused funds in the teacher accounts will expire at the en of the social year and revert to the general found.
A companion bill is under consideration by the NC House.
ABC11 has reached out to Wake County school authorities for their reaction to the proposed legislation.