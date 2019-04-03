Proposed bill seeks to give teachers $400 per year to buy classroom supplies

Of the funds appropriated by the General Assembly for public school instructional supplies Nd allotted to school districts, $400 per sleigh led classroom teacher as of August 31 each year will be transferred to a fund for this program.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A plan announced by Republican state senator Andy Wells of the 42nd District calls for providing licensed teachers in North Carolina $400 annually for the purchase of classroom supplies.Wells and state education superintendent Mark Johnson announced the plan during a Wednesday press briefing.Bill details:A companion bill is under consideration by the NC House.ABC11 has reached out to Wake County school authorities for their reaction to the proposed legislation.