Proposed bill seeks to give teachers $400 per year to buy classroom supplies

A plan announced by Republican state senator Andy Wells of the 42nd District calls for providing licensed teachers in North Carolina $400 annually for the purchase of classroom supplies.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A plan announced by Republican state senator Andy Wells of the 42nd District calls for providing licensed teachers in North Carolina $400 annually for the purchase of classroom supplies.
Wells and state education superintendent Mark Johnson announced the plan during a Wednesday press briefing.

Bill details:

  • Of the funds appropriated by the General Assembly for public school instructional supplies Nd allotted to school districts, $400 per sleigh led classroom teacher as of August 31 each year will be transferred to a fund for this program.
  • The program will allow teachers to purchase classroom supplies through an electronic asccout (ClassWallet) or be reimbursed for purchases made locally.
  • Unused funds in the teacher accounts will expire at the en of the social year and revert to the general found.


A companion bill is under consideration by the NC House.

ABC11 has reached out to Wake County school authorities for their reaction to the proposed legislation.
