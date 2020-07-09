Durham Public Schools superintendent to recommend year-round schools operate on traditional schedule; Cumberland County year-round schools delayed

Durham Public Schools
The Durham Public Schools (DPS) superintendent plans to recommend that year-round schools make the transition to the traditional calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
"We need more time to ensure that all of the logistics are in place for a great school year," said DPS Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga wrote in a news release. "Temporarily having almost all of our schools on the same calendar will also help us make the most of our resources, which are stretched due to COVID-19."
Durham School plans to continue with its 'Plan B' reopening. Plan B operates on 50 percent or less occupancy as well as a mandatory social distancing movement restriction.
Mubenga and senior administrators will bring the recommendation during a specially called school board meeting on Thursday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Cumberland County Schools
Four year-round schools within the Cumberland County School district will be following a traditional calendar starting with the 2020-21 school year on August 17.
The announcement comes after district officials were informed that the recently adopted Senate Bill 113 prohibits year-round schools from beginning the new school year remotely, according to a news release.
Read Senate Bill 113 here
"Throughout this process, we have followed the guidance of state officials and associations, which has now changed to align with the legal opinion released by the General Assembly," CCS Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. wrote in a news release. "We regret the inconvenience this change will cause our students, families and employees."
Previously, CCS announced that its year-round schools would begin the 20-21 school year remotely on Thursday, 7/ 9. However, based on a recent legal opinion from the NC General Assembly, they will follow the traditional calendar, beginning on August 17. https://t.co/o7ci2guPtb pic.twitter.com/d13jJNDQCg— Cumberland County Schools (@CumberlandCoSch) July 8, 2020
Cumberland County year-round schools will begin Aug. 17.
Under the new guidelines, meal sites at year-round schools will not operate.
The district's year-round schools include Anne Chesnutt Middle, E.E. Miller Elementary, Reid Ross Classical Middle and Reid Ross Classical High.
