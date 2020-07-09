Education

Durham Public Schools superintendent to recommend year-round schools operate on traditional schedule; Cumberland County year-round schools delayed

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As conversations on how the next school year should be handled continue, two school systems are planning to have their year-round schools operate on a traditional calendar during the 2020-21 school year.

Durham Public Schools



The Durham Public Schools (DPS) superintendent plans to recommend that year-round schools make the transition to the traditional calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

"We need more time to ensure that all of the logistics are in place for a great school year," said DPS Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga wrote in a news release. "Temporarily having almost all of our schools on the same calendar will also help us make the most of our resources, which are stretched due to COVID-19."

Durham School plans to continue with its 'Plan B' reopening. Plan B operates on 50 percent or less occupancy as well as a mandatory social distancing movement restriction.

RELATED: Durham Public Schools plans to send K-8 students back for in-person instruction, keep high school students home

Mubenga and senior administrators will bring the recommendation during a specially called school board meeting on Thursday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Cumberland County Schools


Four year-round schools within the Cumberland County School district will be following a traditional calendar starting with the 2020-21 school year on August 17.

The announcement comes after district officials were informed that the recently adopted Senate Bill 113 prohibits year-round schools from beginning the new school year remotely, according to a news release.

Read Senate Bill 113 here

"Throughout this process, we have followed the guidance of state officials and associations, which has now changed to align with the legal opinion released by the General Assembly," CCS Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. wrote in a news release. "We regret the inconvenience this change will cause our students, families and employees."



Cumberland County year-round schools will begin Aug. 17.

Under the new guidelines, meal sites at year-round schools will not operate.

The district's year-round schools include Anne Chesnutt Middle, E.E. Miller Elementary, Reid Ross Classical Middle and Reid Ross Classical High.

The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamdurham countyfayettevillecumberland countydurham public schoolscoronavirusfayetteville newscumberland county newsreopening nccumberland county schoolsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Orange Co. restaurants cannot sell alcohol after 10 p.m.
Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast
Millions of tax refunds delayed due to COVID-19
Fire departments across NC look to recruit, retain volunteers
'I can't breathe': 5 guards, nurse charged in NC inmate's death
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible: WHO
Show More
The 411: Bed Bath & Beyond closing 200 stores
'White Lives Matter' written on street days after BLM mural vandalized
Man, charged with assault, kidnapping in Raleigh standoff
NCSU professor warns chancellor about COVID-19 'super spread'
Body camera transcripts reveal George Floyd's final moments
More TOP STORIES News