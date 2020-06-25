Durham Public School Board of Education discusses reopening plan for the upcoming school year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Public Schools superintendent will present a proposal on how schools should move forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the Board of Education on Thursday night.
Superintendent Pascal Mubenga's proposal is a three-point plan for reopening Durham schools: completely in-person, completely online, or a blend of the two. The "living document" would apply for students in pre-K through eighth grade, online instruction for grades 9-12 and accommodations for students with special needs.
Wake County Public School System leaders discussed a similar plan Wednesday.
Ahead of the Board of Education meeting, youth advocates demanded action that Durham Public Schools officials defund student resource officers. Instead, the advocates advised that the money should be budgeted towards more nurses, therapists and guidance counselors.
The Durham board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
