Wake County Public School System set to discus when and how students will return to classrooms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Board of Education for the Wake County Public School System is scheduled to meet Thursday about sticking with remote-only classes for a little bit longer.

COVID-19 cases continue to climb throughout North Carolina and Wake County.

The board will meet at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the meeting yourself on ABC11.com.

At the meeting, Superintendent Cathy Moore is expected to lay out a revised plan for second semester.

The recommendation is expected to include staying in remote-only learning until at least mid-February. At that point, the board would reconvene to determine if and how schools could begin welcoming students back inside the classroom.

All of the district's plans for resuming some in-person education allows for Kindergarten through 3rd grade to return to class and for grades 6 and higher to be placed on a rotating schedule. The variations that the board will discuss and debate all center around what to do with grades 4 and 5.

The board will also talk about safety measures such as social distancing, class sizes, and in-person staff sizes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countyraleighcarolina comebackcoronaviruspublic schoolwake county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
