John Legend delivers Duke University's 2021 commencement speech Sunday

Legend is a superstar singer, songwriter, actor and producer with countless accolades including being the first Black man to achieve the EGOT distinction--by earning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.
"We are thrilled to have John Legend serve as our speaker at undergraduate commencement-and to have such an extraordinary group of honorary degree recipients, each of whom have made transformational contributions to our understanding of the world," Duke University President Vincent Price said. "I know that their example will excite and inspire our graduates, and I look forward to welcoming them on May 2."
#Duke2021 it's going to be a LEGENDARY day! pic.twitter.com/SnWxXAucrO— Duke University (@DukeU) May 2, 2021
The other honorary degree recipients at Duke this year include attorney and civil rights leader Barbara Arnwine; Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing Professor Jacquelyn Campbell; Harvard University Professor of History and of African and African American Studies Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham; and former Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency William K. Reilly.
As for Legend, it will be his first return to Duke since he performed on campus with Kanye West during the 2004 Last Day of Classes concert.
Commencement will take place at 9 a.m. in Wallace Wade Stadium. Due to COVID-19 it will only be open to graduating undergraduate students and their pre-registered guests.
The entire ceremony will be streamed live at this link.
