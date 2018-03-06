EDUCATION

'Lock Our Classrooms:' Cary moms want action on school safety

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary moms are concerned about school safety and calling for additional safety measures.

Josh Chapin
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Some Cary moms are taking matters into their own hands.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Several formed a group called "Lock Our Classrooms" after the school shooting in Florida, proposing that new tools be added to keep teachers and students safe.

"I used to live 20 minutes away from that school in Boca Raton, and that area is so similar to Cary," said Nancy Haywood, creator of the group that now has 1,100 followers. "So at this point if it can happen there, it can happen here. We realize there isn't going to be a 100 percent fix for all our schools."



Haywood is proposing the device "School Safe" from Global Innovations.

Right now, many teachers have to physically lock their doors from the outside. This device, Haywood said, would allow teachers to remain inside with their students and flip a lever to lock the door completely.



"The 'School Safe' stops the door from engaging in the face plate of the door and it keeps teachers from having to go into the hallway during a lock down to lock their classrooms," she said.

According to the product's website, "the school safe lever extends about 3/8 of an inch out from the jamb to the door, thereby preventing the strike from entering into the strike plate and latching. So the door, even though locked, will never latch until the School Safe lever is flipped thereby allowing the door to close all the way."

Haywood is hoping her group and her idea is heard by Wake County.

"I'm outraged, I'm outraged for these kids that they go to school in fear every day," Haywood said. "I don't want my kids or any else's kids to feel scared."

She said it would cost $11 per unit - that is with a discount from the company. In total, it would run about $1 per student.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool safetystudent safetywake county schoolsschool shootingCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
More Education
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News