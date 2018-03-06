'Lock Our Classrooms:' Cary moms want action on school safety

CARY, NC (WTVD) --Some Cary moms are taking matters into their own hands.
Several formed a group called "Lock Our Classrooms" after the school shooting in Florida, proposing that new tools be added to keep teachers and students safe.
"I used to live 20 minutes away from that school in Boca Raton, and that area is so similar to Cary," said Nancy Haywood, creator of the group that now has 1,100 followers. "So at this point if it can happen there, it can happen here. We realize there isn't going to be a 100 percent fix for all our schools."
One @TownofCary mom is sick and tired of her kids being scared to go to schools. She’s trying to do something about it and it all has to do with this device. Our story coming up tonight #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/pW7t9hxSc0— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 6, 2018
Haywood is proposing the device "School Safe" from Global Innovations.
Right now, many teachers have to physically lock their doors from the outside. This device, Haywood said, would allow teachers to remain inside with their students and flip a lever to lock the door completely.
6th grader in @WCPSS telling board about her concerns with #SchoolSafety. She and others are planning walk out at Martin middle school next week. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/tfxbApNkdX— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 6, 2018
"The 'School Safe' stops the door from engaging in the face plate of the door and it keeps teachers from having to go into the hallway during a lock down to lock their classrooms," she said.
According to the product's website, "the school safe lever extends about 3/8 of an inch out from the jamb to the door, thereby preventing the strike from entering into the strike plate and latching. So the door, even though locked, will never latch until the School Safe lever is flipped thereby allowing the door to close all the way."
Haywood is hoping her group and her idea is heard by Wake County.
"I'm outraged, I'm outraged for these kids that they go to school in fear every day," Haywood said. "I don't want my kids or any else's kids to feel scared."
She said it would cost $11 per unit - that is with a discount from the company. In total, it would run about $1 per student.