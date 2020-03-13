ABC11 Together: Magic of Storytelling gifts 2,000 books to Raleigh and Fayetteville schools

ABC11's Akilah Davis and Diane Wilson read to enthusiastic kindergarten and first-grade students who walked through the school's media center to take home two books apiece.
It’s our annual Magic of Storytelling Book Giveaway.Through Disney and First Book we’re donating 2000 books to schools in Fayetteville and Raleigh. Each student will take home two books to help build their home libraries. @ABC11Together is so excited for this partnership. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/JGOA7vwKwx— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 13, 2020
"It helps me imaginate. I like to read fables and other things. It's like I'm there," said third-grader Jacory Whitehead.
"Some books just blow my mind because they are so amazing. That's why I like to read," said fourth-grader Carlos Jones.
For some, this donation means the world. Third-grader Cameron Gordon told ABC11 the books will help grow his at-home library.
"I only have two books at home so and I finished them eight times. I really wanted to get new books to read," said Gordon.
Mrs. Senegar, a teacher at Ferguson Easley Elementary says a lot of the students at the school do not have access to books at home.
They say knowledge is power and the hope is that these books empower students to make the world a better place.