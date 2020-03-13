abc11 together

ABC11 Together: Magic of Storytelling gifts 2,000 books to Raleigh and Fayetteville schools

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Through the ABC11 Magic of Storytelling initiative, 1,000 books were donated to both Rogers Lane Elementary in Raleigh and an additional 1,000 books to Ferguson Easley Elementary in Fayetteville.

ABC11's Akilah Davis and Diane Wilson read to enthusiastic kindergarten and first-grade students who walked through the school's media center to take home two books apiece.



"It helps me imaginate. I like to read fables and other things. It's like I'm there," said third-grader Jacory Whitehead.

"Some books just blow my mind because they are so amazing. That's why I like to read," said fourth-grader Carlos Jones.

For some, this donation means the world. Third-grader Cameron Gordon told ABC11 the books will help grow his at-home library.

"I only have two books at home so and I finished them eight times. I really wanted to get new books to read," said Gordon.

Mrs. Senegar, a teacher at Ferguson Easley Elementary says a lot of the students at the school do not have access to books at home.

They say knowledge is power and the hope is that these books empower students to make the world a better place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfayettevilleraleigheducationbooksmagic of storytellingreadingabc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Wake County schools to remain open
Durham Public Schools to close effective Monday as coronavirus spreads
Dreamville Fest rescheduled amid coronavirus pandemic
Kids in quarantine: How to keep children comfortable
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wayne Co. resident tests positive for coronavirus
How to support local business amid coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19: Duke Energy won't disconnect power for bill nonpayment
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Trump waives interest on federally owned student loans
Meal delivery, other community services affected by coronavirus
Mental health expert offers anxiety tips for COVID-19
Show More
Coronavirus hoaxes prey on consumer fears
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Wake County schools to remain open
Canes announcer in quarantine after staying in hotel room Rudy Gobert used
Durham Distillery using alcohol to make hand sanitizer
More TOP STORIES News