Education

Man buys paper for grandson's school after they run out for year

MESA, Arizona -- An elementary school in Arizona has paper again and it's all thanks to one grandfather.

Walter Buse says his grandson kept coming home without homework.

At first, he thought the child was tricking him so he called the school.

It turns out the district used up their quota for the year and couldn't buy any more paper.

Mesa Public Schools said a situation like this could happen from time to time as we inch towards the end of the school year.

"It's a tight year for us for sure, so when you get to the end of the year when things are tight, you might run out," said Scott Thompson, Head of Finance for Mesa schools.

Thompson says schools are allocated a budget and how it's spent falls on the principal.

He says a measure that would have increased funding to the district failed in November.

Not to be discouraged by bureaucratic red tape, Buse went shopping and dropped off a shipment of paper last week.

"You'd think I carried in a basket of gold the way they acted at the office, so I knew it was appreciated," said Buse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationarizonagrandparentsu.s. & worldfeel goodschool cuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News