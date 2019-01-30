McCrory, McIntyre to teach politics, leadership at UNC

Former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-U.S. Rep. Mike McIntyre will be teaching about politics and leadership starting next month at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.The school's student-led Institute of Politics announced Wednesday the Republican McCrory and Democrat McIntyre are serving as institute fellows during the semester. They'll lead not-for-credit seminars and hold weekly office hours.McCrory was governor for four years through the end of 2016 and was Charlotte's longest-serving mayor. McIntyre served nine terms in the 9th Congressional District through 2014.According to a course syllabus on the institute's web site, McCrory's seminars have such titles as "The Allure Of Power," ''No Winners on Social Issues," and "Prepare to be Eviscerated." The syllabus says his seminars are limited to those with UNC identification.