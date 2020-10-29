Orange, Durham County school meal distribution programs impacted as Zeta moves through NC on Thursday

Due to the potential for severe rainfall on Thursday from Tropical Storm Zeta, DPS will only be distributing meals at our school sites on Thursday. Families picking up meals at our bus stops may pick up an extra set of meals on Wednesday. Normal service will resume on Friday. pic.twitter.com/XUFqU3Qgt2 — Durham Public Schools (@DurhamPublicSch) October 29, 2020

The threat of inclement weather from Zeta has many local schools partially closing operations on Thursday.Ahead of Zeta's arrival, the National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a Wind Advisory for nearly all of central North Carolina which will remain in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 35 to 45 miles per hour for some areas.The Orange County Schools will be no in-person instruction nor will it offer meals at "offsite locations" on Thursday, the school announced in a message to parents.However, meals will be provided to families at four school locations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. including: New Hope Elementary, Gravelly Hill Middle, Cedar Ridge High, and Orange High.Durham Public Schools will only be distributing meals at school sites on Thursday.On Wednesday, families were allowed to pick up an extra set of meals at bus stops, according to the Durham Public Schools.Service will resume as normal on Friday.Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announced that it will not be delivering food on Thursday, instead, pickups will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Northside Elementary.The School system will also close all Chapel Hill YMCA Learning Centers and cancel athletic workouts for Thursday Thursday.