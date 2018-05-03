EDUCATION

Mock crash shows drunken driving dangers during prom season

Ahead of prom, these Fayetteville students got a close look at a drunken-driving crash scenario.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Arrive alive, don't drink and drive. That was the message to hundreds of Jack Britt students ahead of the high school's prom this Saturday.

Thursday, The State Highway Patrol, Stoney Point Fire Department, UNC Life Flight Trauma Program and The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office conducted a mock crash scene to show the dangers of drinking and driving after prom.

"I actually had a friend who died because of this," said Sonali Patel.

But Thursday, Patel was the killer behind the wheel.

"I was drunk. I ran a red light and T-boned another car and my friends were with me and they all died," Patel said.

While the students involved were only acting, the scenario is as real as it gets.

Everything from mangled cars, broken glass and white sheets were used to demonstrate the devastation.

"We really want these kids to see and hear 'this is what could happen to me' if I don't make better decisions," Trooper Deric Reed said.
