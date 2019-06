Durham may have to cancel Project Graduation 2020 if financial needs aren't met, leaders say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of Durham high school seniors are preparing to turn their tassels and change their status to graduate in the coming weeks.The final goodbye and celebration, Project Graduation of Durham , will be held on June 13 at the Durham Convention Center.Project Graduation is a celebration of a huge milestone. It's liked by parents because it allows their children to celebrate in a safe manner."They have a safe place to come with no alcohol and no drugs," Courtney Fauntleroy, Chairperson of Project Graduation of Durham said.For 31 years, a safe celebration has been had. But year 32, Project Graduation 2020, is in danger.The event is hanging in jeopardy after corporate sponsors have slowly disappeared."Right now, we're in a little bit of trouble financially," Fauntleroy said. "Well, let me be more clear -- we're in a lot of trouble financially."Students attend free of charge. For Project Graduation to put on the event, which also provides scholarships, the cost is a minimum of $16,000.Fauntleroy said the majority of graduates attend the celebration."When I graduated, I attended project graduation where I'm from," Tricia Degree, Vice Chair of Project Graduation of Durham.Degree's daughter will be a senior next year. She fears her daughter won't have the opportunity to celebrate as she did."It makes me feel very sad. She's looking forward to attending project graduation."Officials said 100% of donations made go directly to the event. Everyone who works with Project Graduation is a volunteer.If a monetary donation isn't possible, volunteers are always needed."We need people to help set up tear down and to man the inflatables room and the grand ballroom," Degree said.