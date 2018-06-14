NC High School receptionist slays her last PA announcement before summer

Gooooooooood morning students! Most school PA announcements we heard growing up were pretty straightforward. The Pledge of Allegiance, upcoming events, famous birthdays, the lunch menu, sports scores, maybe a thought for the day. However, on the last day of school, when summer is a bell or two away, a special version is clutch.That's what Regina Ballard wanted to give the students of North Lincoln High School this week."I love my job, y'all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family, sooo...here it is...At Last!!!" she said on her Facebook post.Regina is the front desk receptionist for the Knights, and this week she channeled her best Etta James into the PA system.This was not your momma's "At Last" though. She had her own lyrics for the students.A "Welcome to Summer" message that is winning the internet.Way to go Regina. That's going to be hard to top in the fall.North Lincoln High School is located in Lincolnton, North Carolina, northwest of Charlotte.