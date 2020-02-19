North Carolina school closings and delays as snow moves out of viewing area

UNC-Chapel Hill cancelled all classes started at or after 4 p.m.

NC State University canceled all classes from 3 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday

Fayetteville State University classes between 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday are cancelled

Bladen County Schools

ChapelHill-Carrboro City schools will be closed for all students and staff.

Durham Public Schools

Franklin County Schools will be closed Friday for students and staff.

Halifax County Schools

Harnett County Schools

Hoke County Schools will be closed on Friday for students and staff. Johnston County Schools

Moore County Schools will be closed for all students. Staff will operate on a two-hour delay.

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will be closed on Friday for staff, students

Orange County Schools will be closed on Friday for students and staff.

Roanoke Rapids Schools

Sampson County Schools will be closed on Friday for staff and students.

Wake County Public School System

Weldon City Schools

Wilson County Schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Snowy slushy roads have forced many central North Carolina schools to either close or delay classes on Friday, the biggest being Wake, Durham and Johnston counties.Many schools will observe road conditions Thursday night before determining their status for Friday.