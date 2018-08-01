EDUCATION

North Carolina school districts sue state legislature for $750 million

Schools across North Carolina joined a lawsuit suing the state legislature for money they say they're owed. (WTVD)

Ana Rivera
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Schools across North Carolina joined a lawsuit suing the state legislature for money they say they're owed.

The state constitution states that public schools have the right to money collected by counties from different fines like running a red light or polluting.

In 1997, the state required that money be used exclusively for technology in schools.

However, in 1998, schools sued the legislature when they did not receive any of that money.

Then in 2008, the state Supreme Court determined the legislature owed the schools nearly $750 million but said it did not have the authority to make the legislature pay up.

The North Carolina School Boards Association will explain their newly filed complaint at a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m.
