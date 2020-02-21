Education

NC schools superintendent says people want Common Core gone

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's state schools superintendent says a survey he pitched parents and teachers to complete confirm that people want the K-12 education standards known as "Common Core" eliminated.

Mark Johnson announced this week the results of online surveys taken by more than 71,000 people. Common Core was initially pushed by top education officials and governors across the nation.

Johnson received some criticism for the survey, which he alerted the public about through hundreds of thousands of text messages and email messages using contacts accessed from a state database.

Ethics complaints were filed against Johnson, accusing him of using state resources for political purposes, since he's running for lieutenant governor in the March 3 Republican primary. Johnson defended the communications method.

Johnson's campaign is also sending robocalls highlighting his Common Core opposition.

The State Board of Education first approved Common Core in 2010. Standards were altered in 2017, but Johnson argues it remains Common Core by another name. Further changes would still require board approval.

Johnson said he believes the survey results "clearly demonstrate how important the issue is in North Carolina," according to a Thursday news release from the Department of Public Instruction, which Johnson leads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationraleighnceducationcommon corestate politicsstudents
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Silent Sam will not return to UNC campus
Now Open: Raleigh artist creates custom shoes featuring your dogs
Mom arrested as DNA links her to baby found dead in 1999
Dad's marijuana use could affect child brain development: Study
DHA awarded $2.5 million in grants for McDougald Terrace residents
Community remembers Faye Swetlik at memorial service
Durham man charged with murdering man on Holloway Street
Show More
Costco cracking down on food court access
Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs
Red Hat creates employee program supporting mental health
Stray bullets hit Wilson church, 17-year-old charged
Truck crashes into Durham house
More TOP STORIES News