NC teachers would get $350 bonus, possible raises under new bill passed by Senate

RALEIGH -- North Carolina public school teachers would get $350 bonuses and potentially more one-time income in a Republican measure approved by the state Senate on Monday night.

The proposal goes beyond the usual experience-based raises these categories of educators also would receive. The measure approved Monday also encourages Gov. Roy Cooper to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to give out additional $600 bonuses.

Cooper's office said he doesn't have the power to do that. Democrats tried to offer an amendment to guarantee even larger raises. The bill passed on a mostly party-line vote and heads to the House.

The bonuses would generally go to teachers based on student performance, but because the school year was cut short due to COVID-19, not enough data was collected to give an accurate assessment. The legislature decided to distribute equal bonuses to every teacher.
