NC senators introduce bill to help in-state students with tuition

North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would set tuition for out-of-state students at a higher rate to help defray the cost for in-state students.The bill, SB351, which was introduced in the Senate, says the tuition charged to non-residents who enroll in undergraduate programs at NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill would be $5,000 greater than the tuition charged to North Carolina residents.Beginning in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the additional tuition receipts that are generated will be used to decrease the tuition for in-state students at those two universities.If passed, the out-of-state tuition increase would go into effect for the 2019 fall semester.