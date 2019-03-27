NC senators introduce bill to help in-state students with tuition

North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would set tuition for out-of-state students at a higher rate to help defray the cost for in-state students.
The bill, SB351, which was introduced in the Senate, says the tuition charged to non-residents who enroll in undergraduate programs at NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill would be $5,000 greater than the tuition charged to North Carolina residents.
Beginning in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the additional tuition receipts that are generated will be used to decrease the tuition for in-state students at those two universities.
If passed, the out-of-state tuition increase would go into effect for the 2019 fall semester.
