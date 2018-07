It was a fun day of back-to-school shopping for a group of children in Wake County.N.C. State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts teamed up with Academy Sports + Outdoors in Apex to give the youngsters a back-to-school shopping spree.Thirty children from the Boys and Girls Club each got a $100 gift card to buy athletic apparel', backpacks, shoes and other things for school.This is the ninth year of the program.