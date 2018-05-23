“I told @NCCUAthletics no three times cuz I was so loyal to her.” @LeVelleMoton tonight on new @WCPSS superintendent @cmoore90 and her impact on him. She’s first female superintendent in the district. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/02OVnQoC0K — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 24, 2018

“She believed in me when no other high schools would call me back.” Tonight head basketball coach at @NCCUAthletics @LeVelleMoton talks about the impact now @WCPSS superintendent made on his life. #ABC11 at 6. pic.twitter.com/dGT8fRS5QL — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 23, 2018

Cathy Moore is theof the Wake County Public School System."I'm terribly excited and a little terrified," said Moore after the swearing-in ceremony.Her family -- including her husband, two daughters and 87-year-old mother -- as well as close friends attended the ceremony Wednesday night.LeVelle Moton, head basketball coach at NC Central, was one of them."She believes there's a unique ability and unique characteristic in every living soul, not just the ones that sit on the front row," he said.Moton was 15 years old when he first encountered Moore at Enloe High School. She was his French teacher."Y'all kind of see the polished product, which I'm grateful for, but I was kind of a lost soul who needed some guidance and help along the way," Moton said. "She took a liking to me, and I ended up in her French 2 class because I thought I knew French. I ended up flunking her class because the rule was you couldn't speak English in the class and I didn't know how to ask to go to the bathroom."After Enloe, Moton starred at NC Central in college. He played overseas and came back to Wake County where he found a job as a middle-school coach. High school was harder to come by, however."I applied to every high school in Raleigh and all of them declined, and she just called me out of the blue and she said, 'I believe in you,'" Moton said. Moore at the time was the principal at Sanderson High School."She works, she works, she works," Moton said. "That's kind of how Kobe Bryant was when he was preparing not only in the offseason but during games."Moton said he got a "59" in her class -- something he called a high "F."