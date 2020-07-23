The NCPTA will hold a virtual town hall on Thursday night.
From 6 to 7 p.m., the NCPTA, in partnership with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), will host a virtual town hall.
The purpose of the town hall is to provide a forum for North Carolina families to hear important updates and information about COVID-19 and NC school reopening from health care professionals. There will also be a Q&A session. A sign language interpreter will be provided.
Got back-to-school questions? Ask here.
These virtual town halls will allow North Carolina families to hear pertinent information related to COVID-19 numbers in our state, safety precautions needed to support successful school reopenings, and more.
Many districts in the ABC11 viewing area have opted for virtual learning for the first few weeks of the school year. On Wednesday, Johnston County Schools and Harnett County Schools each made respective decisions. Tuesday, Cumberland County Schools adopted Plan C, going online-only, for the first six weeks of the school year.
NCPTA holding Virtual Town Hall Thursday night
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More