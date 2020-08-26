NC State students ordered to leave university housing after 'unrelenting' spread of COVID-19

The news came just hours before the school reported three new COVID-19 clusters, including two in on-campus housing and one in off-campus housing.
According to a news release from the university, Lee Residence Hall currently has five cases and Bowen Residence Hall has six. Kappa Alpha Order, located in the school's Greek Village, has 10 cases. Tuesday, the school reported seven new clusters, involving both on and off campus students.
"This has been a very difficult week for NC State. The spread of the virus has been unrelenting," Woodson said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. "It's simply become untenable for us to continue to offer on-campus housing to such a large number of undergraduates."
In Tuesday's letter, Woodson said students in university housing will have to make an appointment to leave their dorms between Thursday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 6.
Woodson cited rising cases in residence halls, off-campus apartments and Greek houses as the reason for the decision to close student housing.
"We hoped and strived to keep residence halls open and safe to best serve our students. However, the rapid spread and increasing rate of positive cases have made our current situation untenable," Woodson wrote in the letter.
Any student currently in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19 will need to be cleared by Student Health Services before moving out of their dorms. Woodson also asked, per North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, that all students self-quarantine for 14 days once they return home.
Wake County health officials are also working alongside NCDHHS to handle clusters on campus by providing testing, case investigation and contact tracing.
"We did expect clusters as students returned to school," county officials said. "We know that as the virus is community spread, folks can spread it very easily especially when they are asymptomatic. When they gather in large groups we know it's going to spread more frequently and easily."
Woodson said students will receive prorated refunds for their fall semester housing and dining, and students with special circumstances can apply for waivers to stay on-campus. During his news conference, Woodson said students who meet the following criteria can apply to stay on campus, and should do so as soon as possible:
- Students who cannot return home due to international or out-of-state travel restrictions
- Students experiencing financial hardships or housing insecurity
- Students from rural parts of the state that might have less access to internet connectivity
- Students who have a parent, guardian or sibling who is high risk for COVID-19
Woodson said there are currently about 6,500 undergraduate students in university housing--down 1,000 from earlier this month when the university allowed students to leave and receive a prorated refund for their housing and dining costs.
"We're not where we want to be today, but we're hopeful that by reducing our on-campus population, we can keep our community safe and slow the spread of this relentless virus. The vital work of the university will continue - to educate, to conduct groundbreaking research and to contribute to our world in meaningful ways," Woodson said.
Last Monday, UNC Chapel Hill announced that it was shifting undergraduate in-person instruction to remote learning.
Officials did not mandate that students leave campus, but strongly encouraged them to do so.