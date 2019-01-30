No injuries reported for 6 children on crashed Wake County school bus

We’re on Daytona and Savannah Dr where it appears a @WCPSS bus was involved in a crash. There are reports of five minor injuries. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/lIUhVR15qh — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) January 30, 2019

A Wake County Public School System bus was involved in a crash with a silver car Wednesday morning in Raleigh.The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Daytona Drive and Savannah Drive.Six students were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.