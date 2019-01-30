No injuries reported for 6 children on crashed Wake County school bus

RALEIGH (WTVD) --A Wake County Public School System bus was involved in a crash with a silver car Wednesday morning in Raleigh.
The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Daytona Drive and Savannah Drive.
Six students were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.
We’re on Daytona and Savannah Dr where it appears a @WCPSS bus was involved in a crash. There are reports of five minor injuries. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/lIUhVR15qh— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) January 30, 2019