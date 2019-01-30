EDUCATION

No injuries reported for 6 children on crashed Wake County school bus

Police are investigating a car and a Wake County Public Schools bus collided Wednesday morning.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Wake County Public School System bus was involved in a crash with a silver car Wednesday morning in Raleigh.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Daytona Drive and Savannah Drive.

Six students were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.

