EDUCATION

No punishment for Wisconsin high school students in viral Nazi salute photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials with a Wisconsin school district say free-speech rights would make it difficult to discipline students who appeared in a photograph that showed several high school boys g

BARABOO, Wis. --
Officials with a Wisconsin school district say free-speech rights would make it difficult to discipline students who appeared in a photograph that showed several high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.

The State Journal reports that Baraboo Superintendent Lori Mueller said in a letter to parents Wednesday that officials cannot know the "intentions in the hearts" of those involved. She also said the district isn't in a position to punish the students because they are protected by the First Amendment.

The photo of about 60 boys was taken outside the Sauk County Courthouse in Baraboo last spring. The photographer said he simply asked the boys to wave goodbye to their parents before heading to prom.

Mueller's letter said part of the district's investigation is complete.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolpromphotonazisu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpholocaustfirst amendmentWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'It's never easy:' Wake Co. School Board approves reassignment plan
Wake County educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
Racial discrimination case closed by Wake County Schools
Wake County charter school buys 'sense of safety' from Durham-based company
More Education
Top Stories
2 bodies, car pulled from Kerr Lake, Vance County officials report
Wet weather may cause issues on Triangle roads
Search for Hania Aguilar nears week 3
Terrified worker at Victoria's Secret hides from Black Friday shoppers
5,300 gallons of wastewater to flow into Durham creek
Why you could be paying more for online purchases this Cyber Monday
Man arrested after leaving sanctuary to meet with immigration officials
Where to shop in Raleigh on Small Business Saturday
Show More
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
GoFundMe set up to help NC students who lost instruments to Florence
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
Johnston Co. man charged with taking indecent liberties with 3 children
8 hospitalized following van crash in Fayetteville
More News