Nonprofit working to provide students with a health snack

If a child is hungry in school it makes it difficult to learn. While many students qualify for free and reduced lunches, they may not be able to bring a healthy snack to school to sustain them throughout the school day.is a nonprofit working to make sure children in Durham Public Schools have a healthy snack. Since starting in early 2017, KidBright's services have grown to include 600 children in 30 classrooms in three public schools.The demand to expand is great. With enough funding, they could bring healthy snacks to over 2,000 students this coming spring. But to do that they need funding, which is why they launched a Facebook and GoFundMe campaign.