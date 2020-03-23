North Carolina educators seek federal K-12 testing waiver

The State Board of Education voted unanimously to request a waiver. President Donald Trump's administration announced last week that states could seek to cancel the federally-mandated school testing.
Board Chairman Eric Davis also said he was talking with state legislative leaders about how to eliminate public school accountability mandates specific to North Carolina.
The legislature convenes in late April.
In Monday's meeting, State Board of Education confirmed that 1.6 million meals had been delivered to students outside of school since Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all schools in the state would be closed.
The state's meal delivery capacity has also grown from 200,000 a day to 571,000.
State health officials counted as of Monday morning nearly 300 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of over 40 compared to Sunday. No deaths have been reported.
Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham cases account for more than half of the total. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. But for older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Gov. Roy Cooper ordered schools be closed starting March 16 for at least two weeks.