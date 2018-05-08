EDUCATION

North Carolina father and son to walk together at graduation

EMBED </>More Videos

(WTVD)

By
Tim and David Calhoun have walked together through many trials over the years, and on Saturday, they'll walk together at graduation.


The father and son from Wilmington are receiving diplomas from the same biomedical engineering program offered jointly through UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University.

EMBED More News Videos

Tim and David Calhoun will walk together at graduation on Saturday.



Tim, who will turn 57 years old before graduation day, should have died years ago.

"Two days after my forty-second birthday, I died in my sleep, sudden cardiac death," said Tim.

He credits his wife, a cardiologist, with saving his life. She performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Tim, who came out of a coma two days later with no cognitive damage, had a changed perspective.

Eventually, it led him to leave his career and attend Cape Fear Community College followed by N.C. State.

The man who was never fond of hospitals is now hoping for a job at one.

While Tim would tell you he has motivated his son, David, who introduced him to the biomedical engineering program, would say it's his dad who inspires him.

"It's one thing to go through the hospital and see other people who are patients, but when one of your own family members is a patient, it's suddenly that you realize that all the other people you're seeing in the hospital, they have families too," said David.

David said It's been a challenge since orientation at UNC.

"They told me everything I didn't want to hear," said David with a smile. "'You're gonna have a 2.5 GPA. You will not be able to study abroad. You will have no social life.'"

David, diagnosed with autism, had to take some time away from school, but he made it back just in time.

"At first, I was really disappointed in myself because I thought oh, I'm not good enough, I'm graduating one semester and now two semesters behind everyone I came here with," he said. "But what I came to realize is that even if that's the case, you can't just give up and call it quits. You gotta persevere and get out of here eventually and I think it's really lucky that I happen to be graduating with my father."

Sure there's some friendly rivalry, but nothing compares to turning tassels together.

"Every parent wants to see their child do well, graduate and have a good outlook in life," said Tim. "And the fact that he got me interested in this program, it was really special all by itself."

Etched across the diplomas Tim and David will receive will be the seals and signatures of both universities.

For these two, they'll share the same name as well.

Congratulations Calhouns, Class of 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgraduationfamilyRaleighChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News