Panthers help children 'Keep Pounding' by supporting positive summer reading habits

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Tuesday, students at Hodge Road Magnet Elementary School in Knightdale received free books.The free book fair is a partnership between Wake County Public School System, WAKE Up and Read and the Carolina Panthers.It's part of the Panthers' "Keep Pounding Day" community service initiative and will support positive summer reading habits for Raleigh-area children.The team and staff will provide 25 service projects to communities across North and South Carolina, with partners.It's a symbolic tribute to the Panthers' 25th season.