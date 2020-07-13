North Carolina parents anxiously await Gov. Cooper's school reopen recommendations this week

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Parents and guardians across North Carolina are anxious.
Will Governor Roy Cooper reopen schools under the new coronavirus pandemic?
"It's just really difficult to make an informed decision with so many moving pieces," said Karen Carter. The Wake County mother is looking for definite answers from Cooper and how it will impact the reopen strategy for the state's largest school district.
Carter is a mother to a rising junior and works for the school system as a special needs educator at Davis Drive Middle School.
"What is my job going to look like? Am I going to be taking temperatures? Am I going to be doing completely different roles? What is going to be added on?" Carter questions.
Wake County's plan comes from plan B of the state's initial school reopening guidance. Students would be divided into three groups and do three-week rotations: in-person learning for one week and online instruction for two weeks.
One-third of students would be in school facilities while two-thirds of students would be remote.
No more than 23 students per bus.
Parents could also choose virtual learning through an online academy.
Last week, Cooper hinted his recommendations would be a mix of in-class and remote learning
"My plan is to follow what our Governor and school decides to do," said Shannon Flynn, a single mom of three teenage daughters in private school at Cary Academy.
Flynn says Cary Academy's reopen strategy is similar to Wake County's, and she likes the virtual learning option.
"If you can't even do a board meeting in person how are you expecting a teacher to teach in a classroom," Flynn told ABC 11. "I'm so lucky that my children are older but we're worried about shoving them back in without looking at the whole picture."
Governor Cooper's announcement is expected sometime this week.
