Dozens of parents, educators rally at NC governor's mansion to reopen schools

"Open schools now!" the group chanted on Blount Street -- across the street from the mansion.
Parents were joined by their kids holding signs that read "I need school," "WCPSS reopen our schools our kids need it".
The group fueled by a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) -- echoed by Duke Health -- that said students have the ability to return to schools as long as students and staff strictly followed precautions such as wearing a mask, washing hands and waiting six-feet apart.
"The longer this goes on, you can tell it's not sustainable for [my son]. In the last couple of weeks especially you see that light that used to be there about getting up and going to school, it's just not here," said Christine Vance a Wake County mother.
VIDEO: More than 100 parents and educators assembled in downtown Raleigh outside the Governor’s Mansion. They’re calling on @NC_Governor to safely reopen schools. You can hear them chanting,”open schools now!”#abc11 pic.twitter.com/GXrSaou5Fs— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 30, 2021
ABC11 learned on Friday that a GOP lawmaker, Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), said there are negotiations underway for a proposed bill that would require schools to reopen amidst the pandemic.
Democratic Sen. Jay Chaudhuri of Wake County signaled support for the bill if there are "guardrails" in place to preserve safety for students and teachers.
