An Arizona teen's parents are furious their son was named "Most Likely to Bomb the U.S."School officials said the eighth-grader wrote that comment about himself in the yearbook, but his parents said they can't believe the school still printed the comment."I looked down and read, most likely to bomb the U.S. and I just sat there for a second and thought, no way. This is not happening," Bree Brown told ABC15 Bree's husband, Kian, said he thought it was a joke and didn't believe it.Bree and Kian are wondering how something like this was actually published with no oversight from the school."It was missed," said Matthew Benson, a spokesman for the Sonoran Science Academy. "There's a faculty advisor in charge of the yearbook. They did not catch it."School officials told ABC15 that they are investigating the incident and released the following the statement:Statement from Principal Deb Hofmeier: