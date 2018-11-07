Parents to continue fight against Wake County School Board

Parents have visuals to show to @WCPSS board. Board is considering draft of reassignment plan and will vote in two weeks. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/oN9frK2wQR — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 7, 2018

one @WCPSS member suggests postponing reassignment of Cameron Pond community that we've documented over the past few months. right now they're scheduled to move from the mills park schools to Carpenter Elem and Alston Ridge MS #abc11 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 7, 2018

Parents are getting their last chance to weigh in Wednesday night on a highly contested reassignment plan by Wake County Schools.A public hearing on the third draft of the plan came out last week and a public hearing is being held Wednesday night.Nearly 30 parents signed up to speak.The school district is trying to ease overcrowding and is opening four new schools--Alston Ridge Middle School, Parkside Elementary School, Green Level Hope High School, and Southeast Raleigh Elementary School.The reassignment plan would shift many students around to fill those new schools from traditional to year-round schools.The Wake County School Board is expected to make a final vote on the plan on November 20.