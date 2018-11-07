EDUCATION

Parents to continue fight against Wake County School Board

Parents fight WCPSS reassignment plan

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Parents are getting their last chance to weigh in Wednesday night on a highly contested reassignment plan by Wake County Schools.

A public hearing on the third draft of the plan came out last week and a public hearing is being held Wednesday night.

Nearly 30 parents signed up to speak.



The school district is trying to ease overcrowding and is opening four new schools--Alston Ridge Middle School, Parkside Elementary School, Green Level Hope High School, and Southeast Raleigh Elementary School.

The reassignment plan would shift many students around to fill those new schools from traditional to year-round schools.



The Wake County School Board is expected to make a final vote on the plan on November 20.
