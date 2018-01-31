EDUCATION

Petition urges WCPSS to change cleaning procedures

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake Schools uses only water to clean tables at lunch.

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A petition circulating online wants Wake County Schools to change its cafeteria table washing policy.

The district washes lunch tables during lunch hours with water only.

Parents said they are worried about germs spreading as flu season spikes and are asking WCPSS for a better way to sanitize.

Wake County parent Kira Kroboth started the petition, which has more than 700 signatures.

MORE: See the petition here

"When the flu emails hit my inbox this week saying the flu was in both kindergarten and second grade at our school, that's when I said ok we need a petition," she said. "They're eating on the same surface that hundreds of other kids have eaten on who may or may not be sick or don't know they're sick or are sick and they're putting their hands in their mouth."

WCPSS spokesperson Heather Lawing said in a statement, "Our practices consider the safety of all students with medical conditions and allergies including, but not limited to food and environmental. The rapid turn-around of students in our cafeterias during lunch sessions does not allow for the safe use of chemicals for all children. WCPSS Child Nutrition Services uses a surface sanitizer on tables after breakfast session and after the final lunch session. Both of which take place when no students are present."

Kroboth said her son's allergies make him more susceptible to illnesses such as the flu.

"If it hits our house, that's a big deal. And if it hits a home with a newborn, that's a big deal. It's not just about the kids who are sitting at the tables. It's about the families," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhealthchildren's healthschool lunchwake county schoolswake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
More Education
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
More News