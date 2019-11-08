Education

Pittsburg students inspired by Lizzo song 'Truth Hurts' appear on 'GMA'

Students in Pittsburg, California get ready to appear on "Good Morning America" on Friday, November 8, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
PITTSBURG, Calif. -- "Good Morning America" is at a school in the Bay Area to talk to a second-grade class and their teacher about their viral Lizzo-inspired video.

"GMA" brought in lights and other equipment to Los Medanos Elementary in Pittsburg to turn the classroom into a mini TV studio.

Dorothy Mallari changed the lyrics to the Lizzo's song "Truth Hurts" and taught it to the kids. They perform to start everyday with positive energy. Even Lizzo saw the video and said it was the best thing she had seen that day.

RELATED: Pittsburg students inspired to be great by singing Lizzo song 'Truth Hurts'

Ms. Mallari altered lines of the song to: "Let's be great, 'cuz I know we are great," and "I just took an ELA test, turns out I'm 100 percent that smart." Other lyrics focus on helping other students and how to be a good friend.

The song went viral after it was posted on Pittsburg Unified School District's Facebook page.



The kids love it too.

"It makes me feel happy in the morning and makes us feel loved," says second-grader Hayden Wiebe.

"When we sing the song we forget about all the bad things that happen," added classmate Jose Lana.

"Sometimes personal life gets crazy and as soon as we sing that song it's like a time for us to exhale, be in that moment and feed off each other's energy." said Mallari.

Dorothy thinks the second graders understand how widespread their message is -- she got a map to show them that people as far away as Africa saw the video and reacted to it.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgmafunny videoeducationviral videosingingmusicperforming artsfun stuffgood newsstudentsviral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze Warning in effect until Saturday morning
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Raleigh pedestrian killed, driver charged with DWI
Gov. Cooper holding press conference on bill signing
Quidditch championship comes to Goldsboro
Woman in wheelchair looks to win Miss North Carolina pageant
Cooper signs bill allowing women to revoke consent
Show More
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
Greta Thunberg coming to NC for youth climate rally
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by three vehicles in Apex
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
Buffalo Wild Wings employee killed in chemical incident
More TOP STORIES News